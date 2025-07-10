King of the Hill revival's first trailer shows an unrecognizable Bill, more of Bobby's restaurant, and Hank Hill trying to keep up with an ever-changing Arlen

It's been over 15 years since King of the Hill ended, and the small town of Arlen, Texas has changed a lot since Hank Hill and his family moved off of Rainey St. Now, the first full trailer for the revived King of the Hill shows off just what Hank is navigating as he returns to his old home town after years working abroad in a special gated community that has ignored many of the trappings of modern life.

In the trailer, we see an almost unrecognizable Bill, as Bobby and Hank argue over the taste of craft beer, and Hank tries to navigate such modern contrivances as gender neutral bathrooms, annoying Zoom calls, and Bobby's vegan girlfriend.

Here's the trailer:

King of the Hill S14 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

What I love most about this trailer, as someone who has seen every King of the Hill episode maybe a few too many times, is that through it all, Hank seems to still be the same longsuffering, good natured, but serious person he's always been.

This gives me hope that instead of skewering the modern world with cynical irony, Hank and his family will rise to each strange scenario with a little more compassion and a little more understanding of people who are different from them.

That said, I'm also definitely expecting the show to take the wind out of some very pretentious sails as it goes, another King of the Hill storytelling tradition that aims to take some of the haughty mysticism out of strange modern trends to show how they fit into the lives of common people.

The new King of the Hill revival will premiere all 10 episodes on Hulu on August 4.