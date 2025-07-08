When is Superman on streaming? Speculation on the potential HBO Max release date

James Gunn's hotly-anticipated Superman is swooping into cinemas on July 11. But when will the Man of Steel make his way to streaming? It's a good question and one that – cards on the table – we don't know the answer to yet. However, thanks to trends and patterns from previous DC movies, we can make a pretty good guess…

As the first movie in the relaunched DCU, Superman is a bit of an unusual release. DC certainly has a rough formula for how it releases its films digitally, but given this is the start of a new era – and one of the summer's biggest theatrical releases – it's hard to predict with any certainty if this will follow the same pattern as previous movies.

So scroll on down for some speculation on when we think Superman will land on streaming and where you'll be able to see him. While you wait, be sure to check out our guides to all the upcoming DC movies and how to watch the DC movies in order.

Before Superman, the most recent DC movie was Joker: Folie à Deux. That film was released into cinemas on October 4, 2024, before being made available to rent and buy digitally less than a month later on October 29, 2024. It started streaming on HBO Max on December 13.

Before that, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released in cinemas on December 22, 2023. It came to digital on January 23, 2024 and started streaming on HBO Max a month later, on February 27.

If DC roughly follows a similar pattern to these most recent releases, then we could be looking at Superman being made available to rent and buy roughly a month after release, possibly early August. It would then likely be another couple of months before it starts streaming on HBO Max. The studio may also look to Marvel’s way of doing things, which is usually to wait around 90 days before making one of their tentpole movies available on streaming.

Therefore we anticipate Superman will likely be streaming in early-to-mid October 2025 on HBO Max. This is DC's big summer attraction and they're going to want as many people to go and see the new movie in theaters as possible.

