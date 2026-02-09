5 years after it launched in the US, HBO Max has finally revealed when the streaming service is coming to the UK and Ireland

Five years after it launched in the US, HBO Max has finally announced a date for the streaming service's arrival in the UK and Ireland: March 26.

HBO Max is the streaming home of various Warner Bros. brands, from HBO itself to DC Studios, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Warner Bros. Television.

Subscribers will be able to choose from four monthly plans, starting at £4.99 in the UK and €5.99 in Ireland. These are:

  • Basic with Ads (UK: £4.99 per month; Ireland: €5.99): Stream on two devices in Full HD, no downloads and excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.
  • Standard with Ads (UK: £5.99 per month; Ireland: €6.99): Stream on two devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads, and including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.
  • Standard (UK: £9.99 per month; Ireland: €10.99): Stream on two devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads, ad-free shows and movies.
  • Premium (UK: £14.99 per month; Ireland: €15.99): Stream on four devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads. "The ultimate HBO Max experience."

There's also a TNT Sports Plan, which costs £30.99 a month and includes TNT Sports 1-4, TNT Sports Ultimate, live event feeds and TNT Sports Original Documentaries.

