5 years after it launched in the US, HBO Max has finally revealed when the streaming service is coming to the UK and Ireland
The long wait is almost over...
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Five years after it launched in the US, HBO Max has finally announced a date for the streaming service's arrival in the UK and Ireland: March 26.
HBO Max is the streaming home of various Warner Bros. brands, from HBO itself to DC Studios, Max Originals, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Warner Bros. Television.
Headlining the streamer's arrival is the buzzy medical drama, The Pitt, which will have all of the first season available to watch at launch, alongside shows like the hit Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, IT: Welcome to Derry, and Alien: Earth. Some of the many recent films available to watch at launch include Superman, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Weapons, and A Minecraft Movie.
Subscribers will be able to choose from four monthly plans, starting at £4.99 in the UK and €5.99 in Ireland. These are:
- Basic with Ads (UK: £4.99 per month; Ireland: €5.99): Stream on two devices in Full HD, no downloads and excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.
- Standard with Ads (UK: £5.99 per month; Ireland: €6.99): Stream on two devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads, and including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.
- Standard (UK: £9.99 per month; Ireland: €10.99): Stream on two devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads, ad-free shows and movies.
- Premium (UK: £14.99 per month; Ireland: €15.99): Stream on four devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads. "The ultimate HBO Max experience."
There's also a TNT Sports Plan, which costs £30.99 a month and includes TNT Sports 1-4, TNT Sports Ultimate, live event feeds and TNT Sports Original Documentaries.
HBO Max is one of the best streaming services and you can find out more about its programming with our guides to the best HBO Max shows and the best HBO Max movies.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Will Salmon is the Streaming Editor for GamesRadar+. He has been writing about film, TV, comics, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he launched the scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for well over a decade. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.