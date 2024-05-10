Godzilla x Kong sequel in the works from Shang-Chi screenwriter

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings screenwriter Dave Callaham is set to pen the sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Though it wasn't the biggest hit among critics, a sequel seemed more than likely given that the film grossed nearly $555 million worldwide against a budget of $135 million. The film has quite the divisive Rotten Tomatoes score, with a 54% critics rating and a 91% audience score.

"This is certainly an exciting result," Legendary executive Mary Parent previously told The Hollywood Reporter, talking about the movie's total gross. "We are in a good position to continue the journey, but let's see how Godzilla x Kong unfolds," she added. "These are early days, but we are certainly feeling good."

A follow-up to Godzilla vs. Kong, the film sees Kong and Godzilla team up in order to stop a frost-breathing Titan who intends to start another ice age. Directed by Adam Wingard, the cast includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottie, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Rachel House. The screenplay was penned by Shrek and Aladdin co-writer Terry Rossio, horror writer Simon Barett, and Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater.

Callaham's writing credits include Wonder Woman 1984, Simon McQuoid's Mortal Kombat reboot, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the 2014 Godzilla which is the first film that kicked off Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now.