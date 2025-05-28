Does Karate Kid: Legends have a post-credits scene and does it set up a sequel?

Does Karate Kid: Legends have a post-credits scene? It's a fair question, since so many movies and shows these days are following the Marvel formula and tucking a stinger at the very end of their runtime.

But, there's nothing more disappointing than sitting around waiting for an extra scene that never comes. That's why, below, we've broken down whether there is a Karate Kid: Legends post-credits scene in a spoiler-free section, so you can read it before you head to the theater, and then included a spoiler breakdown of what goes down after the movie ends.

That means you can get up to speed in no time. So, fasten your black belt and head to the below for everything you need to know.

Does Karate Kid: Legends have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The answer is: kind of. The movie cuts to the title card, which seems to be the ending, then continues for an extra scene after that. Then there's the regular credits which roll as normal, and there's nothing else after those – so you're free to leave the theater once you've seen the final scene.

What happens in the Karate Kid: Legends post-credits scene? *Spoilers*

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

In the aftermath of the 5 Boroughs tournament, we return to the pizza shop, where Li, Mr. Han, and the others are all happily spending time together. One pizza is ordered to go, and it seems it's headed for somewhere very far away.

Yep, you guessed it – it's being delivered to Daniel LaRusso, who is all the way in Mr. Miyagi's house in California. He accepts the (uncooked) pizza, which comes with a message from Mr. Han, saying if Daniel ever needs help, he knows where to find him. When Daniel shuts the door and goes inside, we see a surprise cameo: none other than William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence.

Johnny just seems to be hanging out at the dojo with Daniel, which is a nice ending for the onetime enemies turned besties, and fits with the Cobra Kai season 6 ending. When Johnny sees the pizza, though, he starts wondering if that could be his and Daniel's next business venture… Miyagi Dough. Cue some riffs on the theme as Daniel walks away to actually cook the pizza.

So, the scene isn't directly setting up a sequel, but it does leave things open – this time for Mr. Han to head over to the Miyagi-do Dojo and offer his expertise.

Karate Kid: Legends is in UK cinemas this May 28 and US theaters this May 30. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of the year.