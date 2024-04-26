Deadpool 3 director says you don't need to watch any MCU movies before this one

You won't need to be an Marvel expert to enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine, according to director Shawn Levy.

Not only is the movie in the MCU, which is a behemoth of a franchise at this point, it's also bringing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into the fold – meaning Fox's X-Men movies are part of the equation, too.

But, Levy has reassured everyone that no prep work is required to enjoy the new movie. "I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," he told AP News.

"I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world," he added. "But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

The movie will see Deadpool and Wolverine join forces – and, thanks to a trailer screened behind closed doors at CinemaCon, it looks like they'll be tasked with saving the Sacred Timeline. Of course, that raises some questions, considering the ending of Loki season 2. We'll just have to see what happens…

"As far as crafting the Deadpool & Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles. It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3," Levy has said previously. "It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

Deadpool 3 arrives this July 26. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.