Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool joining the X-Men or Avengers would be "the end": "That's his wish fulfillment, and you can't give him that"

2024's Deadpool and Wolverine was a huge blockbuster built on the team up of the two title characters. And though they wound up leading a group of outcasts in the Void, that might be about as close as Deadpool actually gets to actually being on a team, as the Merc With a Mouth himself Ryan Reynolds says joining the Avengers or X-Men would be "the end" of the character.

Indeed, Deadpool's quest to become an Avenger was central to the plot of Deadpool and Wolverine, though it seems that's a dream that won't necessarily come true despite Wade Wilson saving reality.

"If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's his wish fulfillment, and you can't give him that," Reynolds tells Time in an interview, in which he also explains that he's writing something new that involves an "ensemble."

"I'm writing a little something right now, that's, I don't know, it's an ensemble," Reynolds tells Time. "But, I like that [Deadpool] is isolated."

Reynolds seems to imply that his new ensemble piece will be a new Deadpool story, perhaps revisiting some of the characters he teamed with in Deadpool and Wolverine. The ragtag group included long lost Fox movie characters including Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Dafne Keene's Laura Kinney/X-23, Wesley Snipes' Blade, and of course, Channing Tatum's Gambit, who is confirmed to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

It's still unclear whether Deadpool himself, who Reynolds tells Time works better as "supporting character" in his current era, will appear in Doomsday. The five-hour-long livestream that announced numerous cast members, including Tatum's aforementioned Gambit, apparently didn't reveal everyone that will appear in the movie.

