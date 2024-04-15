Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy says the movie isn't actually Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy says that the movie isn't strictly Deadpool 3.

The upcoming threequel, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, will see Ryan Reynolds's Wade Wilson team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

"As far as crafting the Deadpool & Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles. It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3," Levy told Screen Rant at CinemaCon. "It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

CinemaCon footage of the movie, which was screened behind closed doors, sees Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox telling Wade that the Merc with a Mouth's help is needed to save the Sacred Timeline. That has some people confused, though, considering the events of Loki season 2. We'll just have to wait and see how that plays out…

The footage also includes a Thor cameo, which sees the God of Thunder crying over Deadpool's dead body, in footage reused from Infinity War. Just what's going on there is anyone's guess.

Deadpool 3 arrives this July 26, and it's the only MCU movie coming this year. Fittingly, it's also set to have an obscene tie-in popcorn bucket, Dune 2-style.

