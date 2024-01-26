Dune 2 release date, cast, and everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel

Dune: Part 2 is nearly upon us – and we've been waiting long enough. The highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's award-winning blockbuster is set for a March release date in both theaters and IMAX.

Dune, released back in 2021, follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of a powerful Duke, whose entire life is thrown into chaos when his father Leto (Oscar Isaac) accepts a stewardship role on the hostile planet of Arrakis. The first film, which garnered over $400 million at the global box office despite being a simultaneous streaming release, is based on the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name.

Chalamet returns as rebel leader Paul Atreides, with Zendaya's Chani at his side, to avenge his family and prevent a terrible future that only he can predict. The film was delayed four different times due to the SAG-AFTRA strike – and Villeneuve stayed busy writing a third installment (and a spin-off series based on the books has already been cast.)

If you're not up to date with everything Dune: Part Two, there's still time to catch up before the movie's release. We've rounded up the full cast, the plot (as told from Villeneuve himself), and all three trailers. Get ready to scroll.

Dune: Part Two was originally meant to be released on October 20, 2023 before being pushed back to November 17 and then even further back to March 15, 2024 due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Thanks to the strike eventually resolving, the film was able to move up its release date and is now set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

The official runtime is 2 hours and 45 minutes, which is only 11 minutes longer than Dune: Part One. Moviegoers can watch the film in IMAX 70mm at select theaters.

Dune 2 plot

Dune: Part One ends with Paul going against his mother's wishes and teaming up with the desert world's people, the Fremen, in an effort to free it from the evil Harkonnens – whom Paul's family has been fighting for centuries – and fulfill his father's goal of bringing peace to Arrakis. (And a sandworm swallows a bunch of people).

Dune: Part Two is the second of Denis Villeneuve's two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel Dune by Herbert and picks up exactly where Part One left off. Per Variety, "Paul Atreides continues his journey, united with Chani and the Fremen, as he seeks revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family, and endeavors to prevent a terrible future that only he can predict."

The official logline for Dune: Part 2 reads: "Paul faces a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

"The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture," Villeneuve explained in the 2024 preview issue of Total Film. "The second movie… it’s more of an action film than the first part. It’s more muscular."

"All of the elements are there," Villeneuve continued. "But I think the movie adaptation is more tragic than the book. The way that Part Two ends… it would create a total balance and equilibrium to finish Paul’s storyline in what we could say in Part Three."

Dune 2 cast

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As the world of Dune expands, so does its cast of heroes and villains. The usual suspects are back, save for Oscar Isaac's Leto who got (spoiler) in Part One.

New additions to the cast include Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Christopher Walken as Padyszach Imperator Szaddam IV, and Tim Blake Nelson in an undisclosed role. Austin Butler plays the new big bad, Feyd-Rautha, who is the nephew and heir of Stellan Skarsgård's Baron Harkonnen.

Timothee Chalamet – Paul Atreides

– Paul Atreides Zendaya – Chani

– Chani Dave Bautista – Glossu Rabban Harkonnen

– Glossu Rabban Harkonnen Stephen McKinley Henderson – Thufir Hawat

– Thufir Hawat Charlotte Rampling – Gaius Helen Mohiam

– Gaius Helen Mohiam Josh Brolin – Gurney Halleck

– Gurney Halleck Stellan Skarsgård – Baron Harkonnen

– Baron Harkonnen Javier Bardem – Stilgar

– Stilgar Rebecca Ferguson – Lady Jessica

– Lady Jessica Léa Seydoux – Lady Margot

– Lady Margot Florence Pugh – Princess Irulan

– Princess Irulan Souheila Yacoub – Shishakli

– Shishakli Christopher Walken – Padyszach Imperator Szaddam IV

– Padyszach Imperator Szaddam IV Austin Butler – Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

– Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Tim Blake Nelson – TBD

Dune 2 trailer

The first trailer for Dune: Part 2 was released in May 2023. The brief clip sees Florence Pugh's Princess Irluan ask, "What if Paul Atreides was still alive?" before cutting to Paul (Timothee Chalamet) riding a giant sandworm. We also meet Austin Butler's bald, toothless, and gray-scale portrayal of Feyd Rautha. A second trailer was released in June, which gives us a glimpse of a head-to-head fight between Paul and (scary and bald) Feyd-Rautha.

A third and final trailer was released in December 2023. In the clip, which can be viewed above, we see Paul team up with the Fremen people to take on the Harkonnens. "You've been fighting the Harkonnens for decades," he says. "My family has been fighting them for centuries." We're also treated to another glimpse at Butler's bald, toothless, and all-around frightening villain – who Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan refers to as "psychotic."

