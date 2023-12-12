New Dune 2 trailer sees Arrakis on the verge of war and a new look at Florence Pugh's character

A new Dune: Part Two trailer has dropped – and we're here for more scary Austin Butler.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see Timothée Chalamet return as Paul Atreides, this time teaming up with the Fremen people to take on the Harkonnens. "You've been fighting the Harkonnens for decades," he says. "My family has been fighting them for centuries." We also see the romance between Paul and Chani (Zendaya) continue to blossom. But perhaps the most interesting part of the trailer is the return of Butler's bald, toothless, and terrifying villain – who Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan refers to as "psychotic."

Dune: Part Two, helmed once again by Denis Villeneuve, features returning cast members Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica. New additions to the cast include Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot and Christopher Walken as Padyszach Imperator Szaddam IV.

Despite rumors of a three-hour runtime, a new report has confirmed that the sequel will only be 2 hours and 45 minutes – which is still pretty long. Villeneuve has also nearly completed the script for Dune: Part 3, which has yet to be greenlit.

The film was initially slated for an October 20, 2023 release, before being pushed back to November and finally settling on a March 2024 premiere due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.