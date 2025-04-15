Florence Pugh confirms she's coming back for Dune 3: "I want more cool outfits!"

Florence Pugh has confirmed that she's returning to play Princess Irulan in Dune 3.

Per Harper's Bazaar, Pugh starts filming the threequel this summer. "I hope we see more of her," she told the publication. "I want more cool outfits!"

Pugh joined the series for Dune: Part Two as Irulan, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) and a Bene Gesserit in training. In the movie's final act, when Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) challenges her father for the throne, Irulan agrees to marry him on the condition that he doesn't kill the Emperor.

Official details on the threequel are still quite thin on the ground, and Jason Momoa is the only other cast member who's confirmed his return. The actor, who played Duncan Idaho in the first Dune movie, recently said, "I’m making a comeback. Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, there’s going to be… I'm going to be coming back."

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is rumored to be playing Scytale, a villainous figure from Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah novel who's part of the mysterious Bene Tleilax sect. Otherwise, we can expect to see cast members like Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin back for round three.

Dune 3 doesn't have a release date yet.