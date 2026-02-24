Timothée Chalamet says Dune: Part 3 is "the eeriest" entry in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi saga so far: "It’s a big swing"

The Marty Supreme star felt "more freedom" and had a "good rhythm" while making Dune Part 3

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Timothée Chalamet has spoken up about Dune: Part Three, and it sounds as though he has been able to explore his character Paul Atreides on a much deeper level this time around in the third installment, which the star calls the creepiest yet.

"On this third one, all the great shit you see on screen is from freedom of movement and freedom of choice," said Chalamet to Matthew McConaughey at Variety and CNN’s town hall event at the University of Texas. "And with Denis, we really had a good rhythm. It’s the eeriest one. It’s a big swing."

Although Chalamet didn't spoil any plot details, he did go into detail about how he approached his final time playing Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi trilogy. "I didn’t want to be complacent about a single moment," added Chalamet. "It was my last time doing a Dune film, so I really wanted to treat it as sacred. Because people can get complacent, but I was more intense on the third one. It felt like that was the natural momentum, so I wanted to push against that as hard as I could."

Chalamet's experience on Dune 3 differs from the first film, where he felt "intimidated" and "kind of thrown by the futurism." However, Chalamet took advice from Dune co-star Oscar Ossac. "He treated it in a Shakespearean way," said Chalamet. "To play it heightened and not really care about it being heightened." Isaac's performance encouraged him to take “more liberty than ever.”

