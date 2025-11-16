Timothée Chalamet just completed filming on Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3: "It's moving to me that something as out there as Dune has taken this personal resonance"

Lisan al-Gaib! Production is moving along nicely on Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3, as Timothée Chalamet, who portrays uprising leader Paul Atreides, has confirmed he’s done filming the sci-fi epic. His time on-set ended mere days ago, in fact.

Chalamet sat down with Adam Sandler at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles for a back-and-forth over their career and work (and a little basketball). During the conversation, as captured by The Hollywood Reporter, Chalamet discusses his work on Dune: Part Two, before revealing he's just wrapped on the third, to a round of applause.

"It's moving to me that something as out there as Dune, and I'm talking about themes even in the book," he says, "has taken this personal resonance on."

As is typical, he gives us little more than that, but it's exciting in and of itself, because it means Villeneuve's trilogy-ender is nearing completion. Adapting Dune: Messiah, the next book in Frank Herbert's sprawling, cosmic narrative, the plot here will continue with Paul at the forefront of the intergalactic war between the Fremen and near enough every other political entity in the galaxy for control of the Spice.

Timothée Chalamet talks to Adam Sandler about playing Paul Atreides and reveals he wrapped #Dune3 four days ago pic.twitter.com/szDrStZeCONovember 16, 2025

At the end of Part Two, Paul won the Emperor's throne, but the other Houses rebelled against his ascension, pushing them and the Fremen into open combat. Chani, Zendaya's character and love interest to Paul, becomes nomadic when the young Atreides requests the hand of Princess Irulan in his demands of the Emperor.

It's all very operatic. Part Three is primed to be weirder and darker than the prior two if it adapts even half of what Messiah covers, and Villeneuve has proven he's more than keen to dive into the idiosyncrasies of Herbert’s work.

Dune: Part Three comes out December 18, 2026. Our upcoming movies list will make sure your cinematic spice flows at all times.