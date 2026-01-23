Jason Momoa says you haven't seen anything yet from Timothee Chalamet: "Wait until you see him in Dune 3… I'm serious"
The Duncan Idaho actor is championing his Dune co-star
Fresh off his Oscars 2026 nomination for Best Actor in Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet is being championed by Dune co-star Jason Momoa for his work in the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi threequel.
"Wait until you see him in Dune 3," Momoa told Flip Your Wig. "Maybe some of the best stuff I've seen him do – ever. I'm serious. Tape this interview, write this shit down, I don't give a fuck."
Momoa is set to return as Duncan Idaho despite his character's fate in the first movie for Dune 3 – which wrapped filming back in November.
Speaking to GamesRadar+, Chalamet revealed he would be "playing older" and "someone who's been impacted by years of leadership and carries that weight" for the third instalment, which sees him once again play Paul Atreides and will be based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune: Messiah.
"I don't want to say too much. But what I will say is Denis' been so incredibly spot on about realizing the challenge. I mean, a lot of the creative conversations Denis and I had – which are really his creative corner, and worldview and script development that I really have little to do with – were well aware of the challenges of making a third film."
Dune 3 is also going to herald a Barbenheimer-esque day-and-date clash with Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, which Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr. has seen fit to declare 'Dunesday'.
Dune 3 also stars Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson.
