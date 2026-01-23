Jason Momoa says you haven't seen anything yet from Timothee Chalamet: "Wait until you see him in Dune 3… I'm serious"

The Duncan Idaho actor is championing his Dune co-star

Fresh off his Oscars 2026 nomination for Best Actor in Marty Supreme, Timothée Chalamet is being championed by Dune co-star Jason Momoa for his work in the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi threequel.

"Wait until you see him in Dune 3," Momoa told Flip Your Wig. "Maybe some of the best stuff I've seen him do – ever. I'm serious. Tape this interview, write this shit down, I don't give a fuck."

Momoa is set to return as Duncan Idaho despite his character's fate in the first movie for Dune 3 – which wrapped filming back in November.

"I don't want to say too much. But what I will say is Denis' been so incredibly spot on about realizing the challenge. I mean, a lot of the creative conversations Denis and I had – which are really his creative corner, and worldview and script development that I really have little to do with – were well aware of the challenges of making a third film."

