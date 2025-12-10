Timothée Chalamet praises his own work over the "last seven, eight years" as "really top-of-the-line performances," says A24's Marty Supreme is "top-level sh*t"

Marty Supreme just received three Golden Globe nominations

After declaring at the SAG Awards that he wants to be "one of the greats," Timothée Chalamet says Marty Supreme is "probably" his best performance.

"This is probably my best performance, and it's been like seven, eight years that I feel like I've been handing in really, really committed, top-of-the-line performances," Chalamet said in an interview with Margaret Gardiner, which has since been taken down from YouTube (H/T ScreenRant). "And it's important to say out loud because the discipline and the work ethic I'm bringing to these things, I don't want people to take for granted. I don't want to take for granted. This is really some top-level shit."

Back in February, Chalamet accepted the SAG Award for Best Actor for his performance as a young Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown (based on the book Dylan Goes Electric). Though he caught some flak afterwards, the actor boldly stated that he's "in pursuit of greatness" and wants "to be one of the greats." He may have lost to Adrien Brody at the Oscars the following week, but Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme seems to have him back in the running. This week, the film received three Golden Globe nominations: Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor – Music or Comedy for Chalamet.

