Dune star Timothée Chalamet says he doesn't care if he's called "a try-hard" for caring about awards: "I'm the one actually doing it here"

Timothée Chalamet has reiterated his feelings towards awards following his highly talked-about speech at the SAG ceremony earlier this year, saying that he doesn't care if people call him a "try-hard."

Back in February, after winning the SAG Award for best actor thanks to his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, he said: "I can't downplay the significance of this award because it means the most to me, and I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is I'm really in pursuit of greatness. I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats." A week later, Chalamet lost to Adrien Brody at the Oscars, as the actor took the Academy Award for The Brutalist.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Dune star got candid about the disappointment of losing an Academy Award. "If there's five people at an awards show, and four people go home losing, you don’t think those four people are at the restaurant like, 'Damn, we didn't win?' I've been around some deeply generous, no-ego actors, and maybe some of them are going, 'That was fun.' But I know for a fact a lot of them are going, 'Fuck!'"

"People can call me a try-hard, and they can say whatever the fuck,” he continued. "But I'm the one actually doing it here."

Chalamet will have another shot at the Oscars very soon thanks to his new movie Marty Supreme, if early reactions are to be trusted. Directed by Josh Safdie, the film follows a fictionalized story of the real-life table tennis player Marty Reisman. Per the synopsis, "A young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness."

Following a surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival, critics said this was Chalamet's best work to date. “Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of a lifetime in this unforgettable, awe-inspiring cinematic tour-de-force that fires on all cylinders," said Discussing Film Critics Award chairman Diego Andaluz, while Hollywood Reporter's David Canfield added this is a "career-best performance" and claimed Chalamet "was born to play this guy" (via Variety).

Marty Supreme lands in theaters on December 25. For more, check out our guide of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.