Robert Pattinson is in talks to play the villain in Dune 3, but fans are worried about what that means for The Batman 2

Dune 3 and The Batman 2 are both set to start filming this year

Robert Pattinson is in talks to star in Dune 3, Deadline reports, but some fans are concerned about what that could mean for another Pattinson blockbuster: The Batman 2.

Sources reportedly say he'd play the role of Scytale if he signs onto the movie. He's a villain in Frank Herbert's sequel novel Dune Messiah and part of the Bene Tleilax, a mysterious sect of genetically altered humans with specialist skills in genetic engineering. This group is responsible for the return of Duncan Idaho, when they resurrect him as a ghola – essentially, a clone made from the cells of a corpse – and gift him to Paul Atreides.

Duncan Idaho actor Jason Momoa has already teased his return to the sci-fi franchise, saying, "I’m making a comeback. Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, there’s going to be… I'm going to be coming back."

While plenty of fans are excited about the potential casting, others are worried about what it could mean for the upcoming The Batman sequel. Production on Matt Reeves' follow-up is set to kick off in late 2025, while Dune 3 is due to start filming in late summer, so it's unclear whether there'd be any overlap in schedules just yet. However, The Batman 2 has already had its release date pushed back twice, delaying the movie by two years from 2025 to 2027.

"Hmm, Pattinson in 'Dune 3' as Scytale? Could be great. But the 'Batman' sequel delay talk is concerning. Let's see what happens," one fan tweeted.

"So, are we still making that Batman sequel?" asked another. "They'll make 2 Dune movies before The Batman 2 comes out," said someone else.

There isn't much official information out there just yet about Dune 3, but we can assume that Pattinson would be joining returning cast members like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem.

Dune 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.

Emily Garbutt
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

