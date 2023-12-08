Denis Villeneuve says the screenplay for Dune 3 is almost finished

Dune director Denis Villeneuve has given an update on the potential third film in the saga. Based on Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert’s 1965 sequel novel, he says that the screenplay is currently being written.

"There is the dream of making an addition of doing Messiah, a third movie, that would be the end of the journey of Paul Atreides," Villeneuve said to Korean press at a recent press conference in Seoul (at around the 19-minute mark here). "It would make absolute sense for me to do this movie. The movie is being written right now, the screenplay is almost finished but it’s not finished, it will take a little time."

Villeneuve went on to add that he’s not yet sure if he’ll focus on other projects before a threequel, telling the audience: "I don’t know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to move away from the sand. For my mental sanity, I might do something in between. But my dream will be to go a last time on this planet that I love."

Before a third film beckons, Dune: Part Two is heading to theaters in early 2024. The film picks up directly from the first as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) leads the Fremen to enact revenge on those who killed his family. Zendaya returns as Chani in the sequel, as well as being joined by Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux. Javier Bardem and Rebecca Ferguson are also returning.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1, 2024.