The first trailer for Dune: Part II is here.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, sees Florence Pugh's Princess Irluan ask, "What if Paul Atreides was still alive?" Paul (Timothee Chalamet), in turn rides a giant sandworm – much to everyone's amazement and horror. Speaking of horror, we also see more of Austin Butler's bald, toothless, and gray-scale portrayal of Feyd Rautha.

"You will never lose me," Zendaya's Chani tells Paul.

We also get a peek at new cast members Lea Seydoux and Christopher Walken. Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson are among the returning cast.

Written and directed by Denis Villeneuve, Part 2 follows Paul Atreides as he takes revenge against those who killed his family. Per Warner Bros., Paul "faces a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Dune: Part 1 racked up over $400 million worldwide in box-office sales despite being released simultaneously on HBO Max, and earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Picture. The films are based on the best-selling book series by Frank Herbert.

Dune: Part 2 is set to hit theaters and IMAX in the US on November 3, 2023, moved up from its original date of November 23. For more, check out our list of all the exciting upcoming films in 2023 and beyond, or, look through our list of movie release dates.