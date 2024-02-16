Dune 2 reveals a surprise cast member at the world premiere: Anya Taylor-Joy

In a surprise reveal, Anya Taylor-Joy made an appearance at the world premiere of Dune 2, hosted in London – and in the process confirmed rumors that she has a role in the sci-fi sequel.

If you were in any doubt about the actor definitely appearing in the film, Variety confirmed the news after Taylor-Joy hit the red carpet. Now, we won't tell you who Taylor-Joy is playing in the film, since that would be a spoiler, but rest assured she is part of the cast.

The Dune 2 line-up is absolutely stacked, featuring the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Léa Seydoux, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, and more. Denis Villeneuve returns to direct.

The film gathered rave reactions online after the premiere, with the words "magnum opus" cropping up more than once.

"It's funny, I was asked this morning, 'Is she like any of the other feisty characters that I've played before?'" Pugh recently told our sister publication SFX magazine of her character Princess Irulan. "Whilst she may be internally, I think she's probably one of the quietest characters I've ever played. She is someone that is constantly listening, and always learning, and that was something that I was so excited [about] when I was reading the script. I always acknowledged that she was always aware, maybe when other people weren’t aware, that she was recording probably internally what was going on. She's calculated."

Dune 2 hits theaters this March 1. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.