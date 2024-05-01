A new drama based on a chilling true story is climbing up Netflix's streaming charts, and viewers are calling it a must-watch

Netflix’s new drama about a real-life murder case has been soaring up the streamer’s rankings, leaving viewers in utter shock over its content.

The chilling series titled The Asunta Case, based on the shocking murder of a little girl in 2013, dropped on the site on April 26 and has since soared up Netflix’s top 10. The series is currently in second place globally right behind British stalker drama Baby Reindeer, which is also based on a true story. According to Tudum , The Asunta Case is the site’s number one non-English TV show and has stirred up a staggering 5.4 million views, recorded on April 28.

Viewers have been left speechless over the reimagining, unable to comprehend what they are seeing. "The Asunta Case had me up all night just wondering why the f**k do we have to share a planet with humans who be doing evil shit like that," said one viewer on Twitter , while another added , "The Asunta Case got me messed up."

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "On September 21st 2013 Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra report the disappearance of their daughter Asunta, whose body is found hours after next to a road outside Santiago de Compostela. The police investigation soon reveals evidence that points to Rosario and Alfonso as possible authors of the crime. The news shakes the city and even the country. What can lead two parents to end their daughter's life? What hides beneath that perfect family picture?"

The show is written and produced by Ramón Campos and stars Candela Peña and Tristán Ulloa as parents Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra.

Warning: the following facts may spoil the series.

The real story

The series is based on the true and very sad story of the murder of a Chinese-born 12-year-old Spanish girl named Asunta Yong Fang Basterra Porto. Asunta was killed and found in Teo, Spain, on September 22, 2013, just days before her thirteenth birthday, launching a widespread investigation known as the Asunta Basterra case. It was determined that she died by asphyxiation, and upon further investigation, it was found that she had been given an overdose of pills on the day of her death.

Asunta's adoptive parents, Alfonso Basterra Camporro and Rosario Porto Ortega, were found guilty of her murder over two years later and sentenced to 18 years in prison.