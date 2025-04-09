After landing an almost-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, Adolescence season 2 might be on the way

Netflix's surprise hit thriller Adolescence might be getting a season 2.

According to Deadline, Brad Pitt‘s production company Plan B Entertainment is in early talks to make "what could become" a second season of Adolescence. Plan B co-president Dede Gardner says they are "thinking about how they can widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive."

The series sees 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) accused of the murder of a classmate, leaving his family, therapist, and the detective in charge to find out what really happened. Stephen Graham, who co-created the series alongside Jack Thorne, stars as Jamie's father Eddie. Philip Barantini directed all four episodes in the miniseries, which were, rather impressively, filmed in one continuous shot. Graham also previously told Yahoo UK that the series is loosely based on a true story: explaining that he "read an incident in the paper and it was about a young boy killing a young girl [...] It just made me think, what's going on? What's happened in today's society where young boys feel a need to kill a young girl?"

At the time of writing, the show sits at a 99% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also beat out the Harlan Coben series Fool Me Once for most streamed television show in the UK in a single week.

The cast includes Ashley Walters as DI Luke Bascombe, Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston, Faye Marsay as DS Misha Frank, Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, and Mark Stanley as Paul Barlow.

All four episodes of Adolescence are streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.