Netflix drama Adolescence set to become the streamer's second most-watched English-language show, beating out Stranger Things season 4

Adolescence looks set to become Netflix's second most-watched English-language show of all time, beating out Stranger Things season 4.

In the 76 days it's been available to stream so far, the West Yorkshire-based crime drama has pulled in 140.2 million views. 'Premiere windows' tend to be considered 91 days from release date, in which time Stranger Things' fourth chapter earned 140.7 million views. It's almost certain, then, that Adolescence will rack up the extra 500,000 views needed to surpass the hit sci-fi horror in two weeks.

Despite its huge success, the show is unlikely to nab the top spot, which is currently occupied by Addams Family spin-off Wednesday, having pulled in a whopping 252 million views during its premiere window. In comparison, South Korean thriller Squid Game season 1 got 265 million views in the same time frame.

Starring Ashley Waters, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, and Stephen Graham, Adolescence opens with 13-year-old Jamie being arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie Leonard. Over the course of four episodes, all of which play out in real time, viewers not only learn whether Jamie did what he's being accused of but what happened in the run-up to the violent attack and how his family are coping with the fallout.

On March 31, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to make the series free to watch in secondary schools, in a bid to spark conversations and raise awareness about online safety, toxic masculinity, and bullying. "There isn't an obvious policy response which will answer all of these questions", he told BBC political editor Chris Mason. "It's much broader than that. It's a cultural issue, and therefore we're going to have to look more broadly, work as a society on this, and discuss it."

