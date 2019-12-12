The 20 best true crime podcasts to kill your free time

The best true crime podcasts are the ones that you somehow find nine hours to binge even in the busiest of weeks. They are the ones that make you happy to have a pile of household chores to do, just so that you have an excuse to delve ears first into macabre worlds of evil doers and those hungry to bring them to justice. The nice thing, too, is that the best true crime podcasts are available wherever you are. While the best documentaries on Netflix require your eyes and some form of static attention span, all you need to for in -depth stories about medical malpractice, con-men, or miscarriages of justice are your ears and your podcast service of choice.

The explosion of the true crime genre and the outing of millions of murderinos means that there are now countless killer documentaries and sprawling stories of murder most foul. The only problem is what to listen to first. Here's where we come in with 14,000 minutes of podcast listening in 2019 alone – we're fine, honest. The below list is the ultimate starter collection of the very best true crime podcasts available right now. We've drawn chalk carefully around this perfect selection box of one off series, cold case investigations, and weekly plumbs into the depths of the evil that humans appear to be capable of. And, if you've already ticked these off your list, there are always new true crime podcasts to get involved with. A December 2019 highlight is Dirty John host Christopher Goffard telling the absurdly compelling five part story of a unique LA homicide investigator in Wondery's Detective Trapp.

20. You Must Remember Manson

(Image credit: You Must Remember This)

Between Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Mindhunter season 2, it’s clear that Charles Manson is still making a grisly impression more than half a century after his crimes. But who was Charlie Manson, what did he and his Family actually do, and what on earth did The Beatles have to do with anything? Here’s where Karina Longworth steps in. A special eleven part series within her history of Hollywood podcast You Must Remember This, her dive into Manson history is essential true crime listening.

While she of course goes into masterfully researched disturbing detail on the murders, Longworth delivers a full colour snapshot of the time itself. She effortlessly brings to life Hollywood in the late '60s as the movie industry was desperately giving itself a facelift to remain relevant amidst the newly born Flower Power. Atmospheric and with the occasional sprinkling of excellent voice actors, You Must Remember Manson is a perfect, not to mention terrifying, history lesson.

19. Dirty John

(Image credit: Dirty John)

How dirty is the eponymous John, you might ask? Well, so dirty is the nefarious John Meehan that he has inspired this Los Angeles Times podcast, a documentary series, and a Netflix show starring Eric Bana and Nashville’s Connie Britton. Here is definitely the best place to start though as journalist Christopher Goffard deftly takes us through the whole disturbing story in six bingeable episodes.

After a whirlwind romance of only a couple of months, a 59-year-old Debra Newell marries who she sees as the love of her life. Sure, none of her grown up children trust him, but really, how bad can John be if he’s so helpful and loving all the time? Spoiler: Bad. Really, really bad. Debra and her family spill their souls to Goffard. What’s truly remarkable, though, is not just their honesty, but the truly scary idea that we really don’t know other people the way we think we do.

18. To Live and Die in LA

(Image credit: To Live and Die in LA)

From the outside, Los Angeles is so alluring. The palm trees, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the promise of super stardom only being one audition away. It’s this that draws aspiring actress and model Adea Shabani to the city like a moth to the flame, and it’s there that she vanishes from her apartment complex without a trace. In To Live and Die in LA, Rolling Stone writer Neil Strauss attempts to find out exactly what happened to Adea, and what he uncovers is truly extraordinary.

While there’s a central mystery at its heart, this podcast feels very different from the others on this list. Strauss’ investigation feels immediate and constantly like he’s flying by the seat of his pants, falling down a rabbit hole of clues and lies. Equally intriguing and utterly heartbreaking, this is essential, raw journalism that will sneak under your skin.

17. Who the Hell is Hamish?

(Image credit: Who the Hell is Hamish)

Finished with the Teacher’s Pet? It’s time to say hello to Hamish, a podcast that also comes from The Australian newspaper. Listen to this and Dirty John back to back and chances are you’ll never trust anyone you meet online ever again. Thanks, internet. From the outside, Hamish Watson is a suave businessman and charming individual, with his expensive cars and dashing smile.

However, delve below the perma-tanned surface and this is a man who has swindled more than $7 million from innocent individuals around the world and left broken hearts wherever he went. Journalist Greg Bearup makes a perfect narrator here, giving Hamish’s many victims a platform to tell their story, with the time and space they need. Terrifying on so many levels, if nothing else, Who the Hell is Hamish is a great reason to Google your Tinder match ups. Twice.

16. The Dream

(Image credit: The Dream)

Are multi-level marketing companies - MLMs for short - truly a crime? Can it really be a bad thing to have parties where everyone sells products to each other? Well, it turns out that if your friend who is constantly posting links to their Arbonne products on your Facebook wall sounds like they are in a cult, they kind of are. Emmy award winning journalist and ex-This American Life producer Jane Marie dives into the seedy world of MLMs in this compelling eleven part podcast.

While companies like Amway swear that they aren’t a pyramid scheme - “because that would be illegal” - the laws around the structure of MLMs are incredibly vague. Interviewing those involved at every level of MLMs, Jane Marie uncovers the fascinating truth behind these elaborate exercises in psychology, manipulation, and, of course, cold hard cash. X-Files-style, it turns out that the nefariousness here goes all the way to the top.

15. Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad

(Image credit: Jensen and Holes)

If you’re a Murderino, chances are you’ll already have this moody-looking pair connected with some red string on your true crime corkboard of clues. For everyone else though, you might like an introduction. Paul Holes is a now retired cold case investigator who played a major role in uncovering the true identity of California’s Golden State Killer after 24 years, while Billy Jensen is an investigative journalist, specialising in true crime.

Like the Avengers of armchair policework, this pair have been brought together by My Favourite Murder’s Exactly Right network to solve cold cases. Each episode takes on a different crime and whether they’re asking for help on finding more victims of known serial killers or investigating missing persons cases, Holes and Jensen are constantly engaging and thoughtful hosts, only ever concentrating on the victims of these crimes.

14. S-Town

(Image credit: S-Town)

Is S-Town a true crime podcast? Well, This American Life journalist Brian Reed is certainly drawn to S-Town, AKA Shit-town, Alabama with the promise of a crime. It all just… unravels from there. Without giving too much away, S-Town centres around horologist (clock maker) John B. McLemore, an eccentric figure infamous in his hometown of Woodstock. He calls Brian Reed in to investigate an apparent murder that has been covered up by the police after hearing This American Life solve other similar cases.

S-Town isn’t like other cases, though. S-Town is one of those podcasts that your friends will just nod silently about and will you with their eyes to listen to. It’s what I’m doing now but I only have words. Evocative and exceptionally controversial, this is a podcast quite unlike any other.

13. The Clearing

(Image credit: Gimlet Media)

There are plenty of sayings about family. You can even buy them etched on wood and scatter them around the house. ‘You don’t have to be mad to live here but it helps…’ or just ‘family is everything.’ April Balascio would probably like to make a giant bonfire of these signs. She had always been afraid that her father was up to no good but at 40, when she pieced together her childhood of endlessly moving home, she called a detective with her suspicions. Edward Wayne Edwards, it turns out, was a serial killer and April had supplied the missing piece for a swathe of cold cases.

The Clearing feels like far more than just solving the unsolved though. April’s honesty about her father and genuine quest for the truth as she and host Josh Dean delve into Edwards’ past, makes this an emotional journey. Supplemented by tapes from Edwards himself, who obsessively documented everything, the podcast is a terrifying glimpse into a depraved psyche. One that was hidden until his daughter finally went looking.

12. Crimetown

(Image credit: Crimetown)

It’s mob time. While so many podcasts centre around individual killers and cases, Crimetown is a welcome breath of illegal air as it covers the criminal underbellies of US cities. While the first season peers beneath the surface of Providence in Rhode Island, the second is all about the seedy history and crimes of Detroit.

The scope and scale of Crimetown is what makes it stand out from the crowd. One minute we’ll be learning about political corruption, the next it’s all about drug trafficking and coke addiction. Like a reverse Trip Advisor search, Marc Smerling and Zac Stuart-Pontier’s well-researched stories are fresh glimpses of cities that’ll make you happy you’re safely on the commute to work.

11. The Shrink Next Door

(Image credit: Bloomberg)

Your relationship with your therapist is meant to be healthy; the one safe space where you can spill all of your innermost thoughts and feelings and not be judged. You’re paying for it, aren’t you? Well, it’s not ruining anything to say that, given that this Bloomberg podcast is from Wondery, the network behind Doctor Death and Dirty John, of course this titular shrink isn’t the good kind.

Again, the less I say the better, but The Shrink Next Door from journalist Joe Nocera is a fascinating glimpse into what happens when therapy goes so, so wrong that right is basically a dot. It’s not an easy listen and you’ll be afraid to ever go to therapy again but this is even more brilliant podcasting with a story effortlessly stranger than fiction.