New on Netflix: 7 movies and shows you have to watch this May

May is finally here, and with it brings a whole new batch of first-class film and television from the internet’s biggest streamer ready for you to start binging. The flowers may be blooming and the weather is getting a little warmer, but those April showers sadly haven't stopped yet. So while you're dodging the pre-summer rain, why not get all cozy and take full advantage of Netflix’s newest movies and TV shows.

May's streaming highlights include the highly anticipated third season of romantic Regency drama Bridgerton, a truly hilarious retelling of the creation of the Pop Tart (including Hugh Grant in a tiger costume), and Benedict Cumberbatch going back to his roots with a thrilling TV show. And, of course, it wouldn't be a true Netflix round-up without a few anime movies and shows, so we’ve got those too!

So, what are you waiting for? Read on as we take you through the latest releases that the streaming giant has on offer this season.

New on Netflix in May 2024

A Man in Full

Release date: May 2

Is anyone feeling a little bored at work? Who’s up for a bit of boardroom drama? Well, that’s exactly what you’re going to get with A Man in Full starring Jeff Daniels. Directed and produced by Regina King, the six-part series follows Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker who, when faced with bankruptcy, must defend his empire from his enemies and those who try to capitalize on his failure. The show focuses on the deadly mixture of business and politics and proves there are no real friends in the corporate world.

The show, which is based on the novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe, is written by HBO’s Big Little Lies scribe David E. Kelley. The cast also includes Sarah Jones, Diane Lane, and Lucy Liu.

Unfrosted

Release date: May 3

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the month is star-studded, colorful, funny, and… about Pop-Tarts. Yes, you read that right, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Bridesmaid’s Melissa McCarthy, and British icon Hugh Grant, Unfrosted follows cereal rivals Kellogg's and Post as they race to create a pastry that will change the way Americans eat breakfast forever. Set in Michigan in 1963, the movie brings the half-truth about the birth of the Pop Tart, and as Netflix puts it, "a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen." But if that isn't enough to sell you on this sweet story, maybe the fact that there is a scene, which we saw in the trailer , where Grant is dressed as Tony the Tiger. That’s Frosties, actually.

The movie is co-written, directed, and produced by Seinfeld alongside Bee Movie’s Spike Feresten and Office Christmas Party’s Beau Bauman. The cast also includes comedian Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, New Girl’s Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, James Marsden, and more. For more on Unfrosted, check out Total Film’s exclusive interview with Jerry Seinfeld .

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2

Release date: May 10 (US only)

The wait is finally over, after multiple delays on bringing the new Pokémon show to Netflix, part 2 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series is finally hitting the streamer. The show follows Liko, a student at Indigo Academy learning to become a Pokémon Trainer alongside her partner Sprigatito, as she embarks on a journey to explore the mysteries of the world in the Paldea region.

Liko is joined by another young trainer Roy and his partner Fuecoco, and as a four the group discovers different Pokémon, whether that be on land, at sea, or in the air. This feel-good series is a must for all Pokémon fans and includes new characters to get to know and a few familiar faces along the way.

Sadly this one is only available in the US, but our UK readers can catch up on part 1 on BBC iPlayer.

Bridgerton season 3, part 1

Release date: May 16

Dearest readers, your favorite Netflix romantic drama is officially back! Regency series Bridgerton will soon grace the small screen once again with its third season. Like every installment so far, Bridgerton season 3 will focus this time on yet another sibling, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), and his possible friends-to-lovers relationship with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) AKA Lady Whistledown.

However, it wouldn’t be the series we know and love if it was all smooth sailing. According to an official synopsis from Netflix, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage front fail spectacularly, and Colin returns from his summer travels to find that Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder, but in an attempt to fix it, he becomes her marriage mentor. Ouch, friend zone much? Let’s hope that the duo pull a season 2 Anthony and Kate and quickly realize they are actually madly in love. One can hope, right?

Atlas

Release date: May 24

There seems to be a running theme with the streamer this year… sci-fi. From 3 Body Problem to Spaceman, Netflix just cannot get enough of space, time travel, and all things otherworldly, and this next one is no different. Starring Jennifer Lopez, the upcoming action movie follows misanthropic data analyst Atlas Shepherd who, despite her deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot. But of course, plans go awry, and in order to save humanity she must trust her newfound frenemy.

The movie is directed by Rampage’s Brad Peyton and stars Barbie’s Simu Liu, America Fiction’s Sterling K. Brown, and The Marvels' Abraham Popoola, as well as Lopez who also serves as co-producer. For more on Atlas, check out the trailer and Total Film’s exclusive interview with the director here .

My Oni Girl

Release date: May 24

Now, it wouldn't be a monthly list without a little anime, and the streamer has something truly special up its sleeve this month with a brand new anime fantasy film available only on Netflix.

Created by Studio Ghibli’s Tomotaka Shibayama, My Oni Girl follows the unconventional relationship between a regular human boy and an oni (demon) girl. The movie centers around first-year high school student Hiiragi who is desperate to be liked and accepted but remains without any friends. That is until one summer's day when he encounters an oni girl named Tsumugi who has come to the human world to search for her mother. The ghoulish girl, who is the complete opposite of Hiiragi in more ways than one, takes the boy on a magical adventure he will never forget.

Eric

Release date: May 30

It looks like Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch is going back to his TV thriller roots as he stars in Netflix’s newest crime drama Eric. Set in the ‘80s, the six-part series follows Vincent (Cumberbatch), one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of a popular children’s television show, whose life is turned upside down when his son goes missing one morning before school. In a desperate attempt to bring him back, Vincent clings to a blue monster puppet called Eric and convinces himself that if he can get the puppet on TV, his child will return home. But as his delusions and desperation start to cloud his judgment, Vincent alienates himself from all those around him, leaving the puppet as his only ally.

This dark and dingy series brings the same feel as Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners or Clint Eastwood's Mystic River, and hones in on what parents are capable of doing when their child is taken. The show is created by The Iron Lady’s Abi Morgan and directed by The End of the F***ing World’s Lucy Forbes. For more on Eric, check out the full trailer here .

