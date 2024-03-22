Netflix shares first look at creepy new thriller series featuring Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch return to TV drama

Netflix has unveiled the first look at ERIC, a new thriller that stars Sherlock's Benedict Cumberbatch. The project marks his return to TV drama, and, from the new images, which you can see below, it looks like a grungy, seriously creepy mystery.

Per the streamer's synopsis, the series, set in '80s New York, follows a desperate father named Vincent (Cumberbatch) – one of the top puppeteers in the city and creator of the hit children's TV show Good Day Sunshine, struggling to deal with the disappearance of his son, Edgar, who vanished on his way to school one morning.

To try and cope, Vincent becomes attached to Edgar's drawing of a blue monster puppet, named ERIC. Vincent is convinced that getting ERIC on TV will bring Edgar home. But, as he drives away his colleagues, family, and detectives with his destructive behavior, Eric becomes Vincent's only ally in his mission to bring Edgar back.

The TV show comes from Abi Morgan, the writer behind The Iron Lady and Suffragette. Along with Cumberbatch, the cast includes Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, and Clarke Peters. Lucy Forbes directs, and Cumberbatch is onboard as an executive producer. The show will be six episodes long.

ERIC is arriving on May 30. There's plenty more coming to Netflix this year to look forward to, as well: Bridgerton season 3, The Umbrella Academy season 4, and Squid Game season 2 are all due to arrive in 2024.

