Bridgerton season 3: Everything we know so far about the Netflix series return

Bridgerton season 3 is one of the most hotly-anticipated returning Netflix shows of them all. While the second series has just ended, that hasn't stopped everyone from eagerly awaiting the next installment in the regency romp.

With Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 already confirmed, there’s a lot to get stuck into – and the cast and crew have already started dropping hints. As such, we're able to take a gander at a potential release date (though nothing has been confirmed) and a look at what the next season's story may entail.

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

Netflix has not yet announced a Bridgerton season 3 release date. However, cameras are reportedly set to start rolling on season 3 at some point in summer 2022. Now, let's consider previous seasons' schedules.

Bridgerton's first season started filming July 2019, wrapped in late February 2020, and released in December 2020. The second season started production March 2021, and only finished filming in November 2021 due to COVID-induced delays to filming. That season was released in March 2022. Essentially, both seasons took nearish a year from filming to release, which could put the Bridgerton season 3 release date in Summer 2023.

However, producer Shonda Rhimes said work has already begun on the scripts. Per PopBuzz (opens in new tab), saying on the Bridgerton season 2 red carpet: "We're already working on season 3, so we can have a shorter time between seasons." Perhaps we should expect the Netflix show's return even sooner...

Bridgerton season 3 plot

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

This is perhaps the biggest mystery so far, with all involved keeping their lips sealed on what will happen next. Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's series of eight books, following each of the eight siblings as they find love.

So far, Netflix has covered books one and two, telling Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) stories. Therefore, the sensible guess would be that the Bridgerton season 3 plot will tell the story of the third book in the series.

Called An Offer From A Gentleman, it tells the story of the second eldest sibling Benedict (Luke Thompson) as he meets Miss Sophie Beckett. However, Bridgerton season 2 also set up the romantic relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), which forms the premise of the fourth book in the romance book series.

The biggest hint at what's to come has been from Rhimes, who suggested the show's seasons may "not be going in order" of the books. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), she said: "There are eight Bridgerton siblings, so we’re planning on following each one of the siblings’ romantic stories. We’re not necessarily going in order, but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories." There's a big chance, then, that Penelope and Colin may be at the center of a new season.

Bridgerton season 3 cast

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

After Regé-Jean Page left his role as the Duke in the aftermath of season one, many were wondering if this set a new precedent for characters leaving after their main series. Luckily, it seems Bridgerton season 3 will be bucking the curve, with both Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the bane of his existence Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) tipped to return.

Speaking to Deadline (opens in new tab), Ashley said: "We’re going to be back!" She continued: "Kate and Anthony are just getting started. In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting."

Bailey has also shared his hopes about what the new season could mean for his character. Speaking to The Wrap (opens in new tab), he said: "I just can’t wait for them to have a baby. Baby Edmund, I think, is the first that’s to come if it’s according to the books, but maybe they’ll have octuplets. Maybe they’ll flip it on its head."

There is one confirmed exit: showrunner Chris Van Dusen is stepping down as the show’s main boss. He’ll still be involved as a producer but the new outing will see Jess Brownell taking over. She’s been a writer and producer on Bridgerton so far, and was also involved in Shondaland Netflix show Inventing Anna.

While we wait for more information on Bridgerton season 3, why not check out our list of best Netflix shows to watch right.