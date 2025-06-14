New rom-com starring Marvel actors was inspired by legendary romance movies like Pride & Prejudice and The Graduate

As a world leader who looked remarkably like Hugh Grant once said, love actually is all around us. Because of that, romance stories can find inspiration from other adored tales of love and heartbreak, like the latest one from director Celine Song, starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. Materialists marks Song's latest love story following her Oscar-nominated movie, Past Lives, and guarantees to be just as emotional.

In the lead-up to the film's release, A24 revealed a syllabus for the movies that inspired Materialists, which sees Johnson as a matchmaker, Lucy, caught in the one place no one ever wants to be—a love triangle. Just as she meets financier Harry Castillo (Pascal) at a wedding of a couple she got together, she gets a blast from the past in the form of her ex-boyfriend, John (Evans), who is working as a caterer at the event. Naturally, sparks fly in all the right and wrong places, putting Lucy in a big predicament. Well, how would you choose between Captain America and Mister Fantastic?

The syllabus includes some classic love stories, including Pride and Prejudice and The Graduate, which give you an idea of Lucy's decision-making process. Other treasures include Atonement, A Room with a View, and Broadcast News. Some movies involving matchmakers get honorable mention, including Jerry Maguire and Moneyball.

Materialists movie syllabus via Celine https://t.co/IdY1RaV6ny pic.twitter.com/yUV11sTFgfJune 12, 2025

It's a lengthy list to get through before seeing Materialists, making us wonder if you'll be all cried out when you sit down to see it. Judging by the fantastic reviews the film has had so far, though, we can only imagine it'll certainly be worth the wait.

