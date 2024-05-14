The Witcher star says she's relieved the show is ending after season 5

The Witcher's Freya Allan is relieved the Netflix show is ending with season 5, and she's explained why in a new interview.

The actor, who has starred as Ciri in the popular fantasy series since its debut in 2019 and is currently filming season 4, admitted to Inverse recently that she was initially daunted when the streaming platform confirmed there'd be two more installments following Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia, Ciri's adoptive father and protector.

"I was so kind of finished with it mentally," Allan told the publication candidly. "Initially the challenge was thinking that I had to do two more. It's going to be the end of a massive chapter, which I'm excited for and ready for. But I think when I actually get to it, I'm going to be shocked at how much that hits me."

In The Witcher's next batch of episodes, The Hunger Games' Liam Hemsworth is set to take over from Cavill in the titular role. Describing her new co-star, Allan describes Hemsworth as "so sweet" and "so willing to connect", before going on to acknowledge the "weight and pressure on his shoulders, joining a new cast as one of the leads".

She continued: "It's a lot. It's been important for the rest of us to really make him feel that he's a part of the family."

Right now, Allan can currently be seen in cinemas in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest entry in the acclaimed sci-fi franchise. She plays Mae, a mysteriously intelligent human who aligns herself with hopeful young ape Noa (Owen Teague) to take down the dictator-like Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand).

