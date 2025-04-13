Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard has the "perfect" ending for Mike Wheeler

We still don't have a confirmed release date for the final season of Stranger Things, but whenever it comes, Finn Wolfhard believes it will home the perfect ending for his character, Mike Wheeler, who has been a hero of Hawkins since the beginning.

Speaking to People about the final season of Netflix's beloved show, the star who joined the cast at 13 and is now leaving it behind at 22 has mixed feelings about how things have played out. "I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy," explained Wolfhard. "I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect."

The closing section of the beloved sci-fi series carries significant weight with the demand to tie up loose ends. Last season, we saw our brave group of friends contend with Vecna, only to leave one of them—Sadie Sink's Max—hospitalized with little hope of recovery. Hopefully, she'll return fighting fit alongside Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of Hawkins' heroes for the final battle, for which the Duffer Brothers revealed they have filmed 650 hours of footage.

Now that the dust had settled for Wolfhard, it still took a while to accept that he'd never return to the Upside Down after this. "It didn't really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover," he revealed. "But it ended really well, and I just have such positive things to say about everyone."

We can see how things all play out and which classic 80s song will burrow into our brains this time when Stranger Things 5 arrives later this year.