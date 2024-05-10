The Witcher season 4 set photo gives us our first indication of what Liam Hemsworth's Geralt could look like – thanks to his stunt double

The first set photo of ‘Geralt’ in The Witcher season 4 has been leaked – but it’s not of Liam Hemsworth. Instead, his stunt double has given us a quick indication of what the new iteration of the character could look like, including a new costume and wig for The White Wolf in the Netflix series.

Thanks to Redanian Intelligence, we have a glimpse at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt stunt double Joel Adrian, complete with studded jacket, gloves, and a slightly tweaked hairdo compared to Henry Cavill’s Geralt.

First look at Liam Hemsworth stunt double Joel Adrian as Geralt of Rivia on the set of The Witcher season 4, from Redanian Intelligence: https://t.co/EE9ZhAdfXN pic.twitter.com/39sL3uYHDeMay 8, 2024

For those who have been living under a rock on The Continent, Liam Hemsworth has replaced Henry Cavill – who departed the series after The Witcher season 3.

Hemsworth will portray Geralt in both The Witcher seasons 4 and 5, with the latter set to be the show’s last.

Hopefully, an official reveal is forthcoming – a table read photo is as close as we’ve got so far – but one of the show’s producers has teased that Hemsworth looks "awesome" in Geralt makeup.

Speaking to Express Online, Tomek Baginski said: "One thing I can tell is I’ve already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup and in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome."

Elsewhere in The Witcher’s future, an anime movie titled Sirens of the Deep sees Geralt’s game actor Dough Cockle reprise his role for a seafaring skirmish that's canonically set between the fifth and sixth episodes of The Witcher’s first season.

There’s less promising news with the live-action Rats spin-off, which is reportedly merging with the new season in the form of flashbacks instead of being its own series.

For more, check out the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.