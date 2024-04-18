Netflix confirms The Witcher season 5 will be the show's final season, as Liam Hemsworth gears up to play Geralt in new season 4 table read photo

The Witcher season 4 production has officially begun, as Netflix has confirmed season 5 will be the final season. Sharing a first-look image at the table read for the show, which sees Liam Hemsworth gearing up to play Geralt of Rivia, Netflix confirmed that the two seasons will film back to back.

The pictures feature new and returning cast members together to mark the start, including Hemsworth, Joey Batey, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Meng'er Zhang. New additions Laurence Fishburne, who will play Regis, and Danny Woodburn, who is starring as Zoltan, are also pictured.

Netflix has also confirmed that seasons 4 and 5 will adapt the remaining of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

"It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said. "We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit – stay tuned to see how the story ends."

The Witcher season 4 is expected to pick up soon after the dramatic season 3 finale, but there’s no word yet on how the show will tackle Henry Cavill’s recasting as Geralt. The synopsis also gives very little away, too. "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other," it reads. "If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

Season 4 will chart eight episodes in total, and features directors Sergio Mimica-Gezzan (401 & 402), Tricia Brock (403 & 404), Alex Garcia Lopez (405 & 406), Jeremy Webb (407 & 408). Many familiar names are back writing too, including showrunner Schmidt Hissrich who pens episode one.

