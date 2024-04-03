The Witcher season 4 adds three new cast members – and one of them is playing fan favorite Zoltan

The Witcher season 4 has added three new cast members to the line-up – and they're playing some key characters.

Sharlto Copley (District 9) will be playing Leo Bonhart, a bounty hunter infamous on the Continent. James Purefoy (The Following), meanwhile, is onboard as the spy Skellan, an advisor in Emhyr's court, while Danny Woodburn (Watchmen) is playing everyone's favorite: Zoltan. Zoltan is an old friend of Geralt's and fought in the Second Nilfgaard War, and he's a popular character in both the books and games.

They're joining a line-up that includes Liam Hemsworth, who is taking over from Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, and Laurence Fishburne. The fourth season will go into production this spring, but there's no release date just yet.

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other," reads the new season's logline. "If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

"I think the [next] storyline in the books is a very dark one for Ciri, but it'd be an interesting one to explore, so I really hope that it holds onto that original essence," Ciri actor Freya Allan told GamesRadar+ earlier in the year.

While you wait for The Witcher season 4, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.