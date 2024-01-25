The Witcher star says season 4 is "gearing up" to film, as she reacts to Laurence Fishburne casting

The Witcher season 4 is officially "gearing up", says Ciri actor Freya Allan – which we can only assume means that the popular Netflix fantasy is due to start shooting its fourth installment imminently.

While chatting with GamesRadar+ about her upcoming horror movie Baghead, Allan revealed that she's already read "one" script from the fresh batch of episodes, and said she's "very, very intrigued to see what they do" when it comes to the rest.

Touching on her character's arc in the Andrzej Sapkowski books, which the show is based on, she added: "I think the [next] storyline in the books is a very dark one for Ciri, but it'd be an interesting one to explore, so I really hope that it holds onto that original essence."

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that John Wick star Laurence Fishburne would be joining the cast in The Witcher's next chapter, alongside fellow new recruit Liam Hemsworth, who is set to take over from Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt of Rivia.

When we last saw Ciri, she had forged an allegiance with The Rats, a group of murderous young criminals – and started going by the name 'Falka' instead, too. Season 4 is likely to bring the bulk of 'Baptism of Fire', the third of Sapkowski's novels, to life, as Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) travel the war-ravaged Continent to try and find the princess and protect her from harm.

"I can't believe it, it's brilliant," Allan says of Fishburne's casting, keeping schtum about the role of his vampiric character, Regis, in the proceedings. "I'm so excited to meet him and he's had such a great career; he's such a great actor for them to have gotten on board. So yeah, I'm very excited to meet him and see what he does."

Baghead releases on January 26. We're yet to find out when The Witcher season 4 will hit Netflix, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.