Inspired by Fallout's TV renaissance, Lord of the Rings franchise owner says there's "amazing" potential for spin-offs based in Middle-earth

After an absurd number of layoffs, studio closures, and canceled games, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors has noted that "I deserve a lot of criticism," but he's remaining optimistic about the future. The Fallout TV show in particular has given Wingefors hope that there's "amazing" potential for Lord of the Rings spin-offs in the future.

"Just the Middle-earth opportunity on its own is just amazing if you think about it," Wingefors tells GamesIndustry.biz. "What you can do and how you can expand that world and how you can do that with gaming, but also how you can combine it with other media. I'm a huge believer in transmedia. I'm encouraged to see the success of Fallout on Amazon Prime in recent weeks. It's a fantastic example of how you could do a successful transmedia."

Wingefors does, of course, note that there aren't necessarily any specific plans for new Lord of the Rings spin-offs right now. "That doesn't mean that we can do all the sequels gamers want for all our IPs and the IP we control or own – it's impossible," he says. "The company, or ultimately the owner, that is not adaptive to the environment will become obsolete."

Embracer Group is the owner of Middle-earth Enterprises, the company which handles the rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Embracer is currently restructuring into three separate business groups, and one of those groups is Middle-earth Enterprises & Friends - final name to be decided - which will "remain a creative powerhouse in AAA game development and publishing."

As for the financial issues that have taken Embracer to its current position, Wingefors cites two classic scapegoats: Russia and Covid.

These are the best Lord of the Rings games.