Before he passed away, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama was full of praise for action RPG Sand Land: "It greatly expands the worldview of the original manga"
A message from Toriyama written in January has been shared
The action RPG Sand Land is set to launch worldwide this week, but ahead of that, a statement on the game written by the late Dragon Ball creator, as well as writer and illustrator of the Sand Land manga, Akira Toriyama, has been shared.
Toriyama sadly passed away in March at the age of 68, but he was still able to see plenty of what Sand Land had in store, and he was full of praise for it. The statement shared today on the official Sand Land Twitter account was composed in January, at which point Toriyama admitted that he'd not "watched through all of the gameplay yet," but said that the game "greatly expands the worldview of the original manga with many new exciting elements. It is high-quality as a standalone game and I can tell it is a highly satisfying action RPG game!"
Continuing, he noted that the visuals "have an excellent balance of the atmosphere of the manga and its drawing style. The representation looks great." He was confident that fans would find the game "exciting" and enjoy the "genuine sense of design and attention to detail" seen throughout, as well as the Forest Land section which includes characters who didn't feature in the manga.
Sand Land launches soon! The mysterious desert world where demons and humans live together from Akira Toriyama. Take off in the Battle Tank and various vehicles to explore the vast regions as Fiend Prince Beelzebub! https://t.co/a5ClSM7TQA #SANDLAND #AkiraToriyama pic.twitter.com/rQPBainhviApril 24, 2024
"I myself can only play casual games, but I do check out the trending games my family plays, and I think I know a little something about them even for an old man," he added. "I seriously recommend the game Sand Land!"
The action RPG has players step into the shoes of protagonist Beelzebub on an adventure through Sand Land, building up the town of Spino (with the option to decorate your quarters Animal Crossing-style), and even competing in a racing mini-game on the side. It's scheduled to launch in Japan tomorrow, and worldwide the day after.
Be sure to check out our list of the top 25 best RPGs for more great games to play.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
Final Fantasy 16 DLC makes the most of the RPG's mature tone by audaciously adding some caked-up Tonberries: "Oh no not their Tonbussy…"
Despite 'Mixed' launch, beloved Metroidvania dev cites Baldur's Gate 3 and Hades 2 in claiming that going Early Access for its new RPG is "one of the best decisions we could've made"