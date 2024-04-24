Before he passed away, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama was full of praise for action RPG Sand Land: "It greatly expands the worldview of the original manga"

The action RPG Sand Land is set to launch worldwide this week, but ahead of that, a statement on the game written by the late Dragon Ball creator, as well as writer and illustrator of the Sand Land manga, Akira Toriyama, has been shared.

Toriyama sadly passed away in March at the age of 68, but he was still able to see plenty of what Sand Land had in store, and he was full of praise for it. The statement shared today on the official Sand Land Twitter account was composed in January, at which point Toriyama admitted that he'd not "watched through all of the gameplay yet," but said that the game "greatly expands the worldview of the original manga with many new exciting elements. It is high-quality as a standalone game and I can tell it is a highly satisfying action RPG game!"

Continuing, he noted that the visuals "have an excellent balance of the atmosphere of the manga and its drawing style. The representation looks great." He was confident that fans would find the game "exciting" and enjoy the "genuine sense of design and attention to detail" seen throughout, as well as the Forest Land section which includes characters who didn't feature in the manga.

Sand Land launches soon! The mysterious desert world where demons and humans live together from Akira Toriyama. Take off in the Battle Tank and various vehicles to explore the vast regions as Fiend Prince Beelzebub! https://t.co/a5ClSM7TQA #SANDLAND #AkiraToriyama pic.twitter.com/rQPBainhviApril 24, 2024

"I myself can only play casual games, but I do check out the trending games my family plays, and I think I know a little something about them even for an old man," he added. "I seriously recommend the game Sand Land!"

The action RPG has players step into the shoes of protagonist Beelzebub on an adventure through Sand Land, building up the town of Spino (with the option to decorate your quarters Animal Crossing-style), and even competing in a racing mini-game on the side . It's scheduled to launch in Japan tomorrow, and worldwide the day after.

