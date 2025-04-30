Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead shares the love, tells fans to play Danganronpa creator's new game "after your Expedition" as there are "too many good RPGs coming out at the same time"

All you RPG fans are eating good this month, and developers know it. As people finish up Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the creator of The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy recommends you check out his game next, and Sandfall Interactive has approved the message.

Kazutaka Kodaka, the legendary developer behind the Danganronpa series and the new Last Defense Academy, tweets: "To everyone who's finished their expedition — your admission to The Last Defense Academy awaits!"

He'd already said The Last Defense Academy "will still be here" once you're done with Expedition 33.

It seems Guillaume Broche, Sandfall Interactive's creative director, shares the same sentiment. The official Expedition 33 Twitter account posts: "After your Expedition, check out The Hundred Line, another great turn-based RPG that was also released last week, and made with love by an awesome team. There's too many good RPGs coming out at the same time these days!"

Expedition 33 is the joint-highest-rated game of the year so far, alongside indie puzzle roguelite Blue Prince, so a co-sign from it is a big gesture. Hopefully, it gets more people to play The Last Defense Academy, too.

If you're worried about your budget, Expedition 33 is on Game Pass, so if you're already a subscriber, you can play it at no extra cost. It's also a bit cheaper than most triple-A games, selling for $50 on PS5 and Steam.

The Last Defense Academy isn't on any subscription services and is a full-price $60 premium game, but it does have a very good 85 on Metacritic with official critic reviews and an 8.5 from players, so it's widely regarded as a great game.

