Danganronpa creator says Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is "an amazing tribute" to classic JRPGs, while his new game is a cult strategy RPG that "will still be here" once you "come back from your expedition"
"Now all that's left is for it to sell a lot," adds Kazutaka Kodaka
Danganronpa creator and now The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy boss Kazutaka Kodaka doesn't seem too fussed with his new strategy RPG launching so close to the JRPG-inspired GOTY contender Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
"Even after you finish Expedition 33, this Japanese cult game will still be here, waiting for you!" he said in one of many recent comments in online discussions around the two games.
"Expedition 33 is an amazing tribute to classic JRPG, while Hundred Line is a cult Japanese VN & [strategy RPG]!" he added elsewhere. "Hundred Line has its own unique charm too, so why not play!!!"
Hundred Line has seen critical acclaim of its own, with many players, critics, and other developers praising an ambitious and layered narrative structure which unfolds alongside gameplay. It's clicking with people, so Kodaka jokes that "now all that's left is for it to sell a lot."
Kodaka and developer Too Kyo Games did, after all, take out a loan and go into debt to fund the development of the game as its scope expanded. The project proved "extremely difficult" to fund and finish even with backing from Aniplex, but at least it came out well.
Clair Obscur is currently the talk of the town in many circles, but there's room for both games this month and in the next. In response to folks saying they're excited for both games but may play Clair first, Kodaka added: "Can’t wait for you guys to come back from your expedition!"
