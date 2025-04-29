Former Dragon Age writer praises Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as "beautiful," saying it's "kind of to JRPGs what Baldur's Gate 3 was to CRPGs"

Following developer Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive's release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, fans and fellow industry leads alike have been enjoying the new RPG – including BioWare veteran David Gaider.

Sharing his thoughts on the turn-based banger, Gaider, who was the mastermind behind the Dragon Age setting himself, reveals how he feels about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in a new online post. "I've been playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and wow... so far, it's kind of to JRPGs what Baldur's Gate 3 was to CRPGs," he writes. "It's beautiful and polished and well-written, and the turn-based combat is so fun!"

Gaider concludes his praise with a little joke, saying he "cannot believe I *just* discovered what you need Lumina points for" – a reference to abilities in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. In response to a fan's reply regarding the game's "amazing tonal range," he further commends Sandfall Interactive for its storytelling. "To me, that's the way to do it. In order for the lows to have meaning, you need the highs. Too much of either and it would become unbearable."

The former Dragon Age writer isn't alone in thinking so highly of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, either. It's proving to be quite the hit on platforms like Steam, overtaking the likes of recent JRPG gems such as Metaphor: ReFantazio in player count, and selling over 500,000 copies in just one day. Other developers, including the Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director and Palworld's community manager, have also spoken about it.

Following the release of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered just last week, Bethesda Game Studios cheered Sandfall Interactive on as well when fans worried the remake would drown out Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's own launch. "We can't wait to play," wrote Bethesda in a celebratory post to which Kepler Interactive responded with a plate of sweet rolls, so it's safe to say Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been on everyone's mind.

Hopping in to play the new RPG? Here are our best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tips to read before diving in.