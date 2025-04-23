Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director throws support behind JRPG Clair Obscur as Oblivion Remastered threatens to bury it: "This game was made by a team that has fewer people than I have years"
"It's so brilliantly attuned"
Oblivion Remastered is a force of nature hurtling straight to the top of Steam's global top sellers list with mud, sticks, and little pieces of new JRPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stuck in its hair, so Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael Douse is stepping in for clean-up.
"Now everyone's talking about RPGs, it's worth noting there's a 92 Metacritic RPG drop tomorrow," Douse writes on Twitter in reference to Clair Obscur. "If you want to play something that's really good and features some of the BG3 cast, then simply wait ONE DAY."
Shadowheart actress Jennifer English plays Clair Obscur's teenage adventurer Maelle; English tells GamesRadar+ in an interview that, while recording for the character, "We didn't have to put a silly voice on, or change ourselves too much, because we just had to bring our humanity to it."
"These kinds of games don't come around very often," she said.
"This game was made by a team that has fewer people than I have years," Douse agrees in his own marveling at Clair Obscur. "This is like when you board a plane and the captain is younger than you. Just absolutely fucks your brain. Incomprehensible."
We felt our brains melting, too – our own Clair Obscur review notes that Sandfall Interactive's first game "isn't merely a love letter to JRPGs but builds on its traditions with a distinctly French identity, making for one of the most exciting and rewarding action and turn-based hybrid battle systems ever devised."
"It's so brilliantly attuned," Douse concludes on Twitter. "Something only small teams seemingly capture."
