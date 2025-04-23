Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 publisher says "omg it's like Barbenheimer" as the RPG clashes with Oblivion Remastered, and also "teehee" as it ties for the best-rated game of 2025

As developer Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive prepare for the release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tomorrow, the studios can't help but react to how it lines up with the recent launch of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered – and how it's already soaring the charts as one of this year's best games.

Bethesda Game Studios made waves yesterday upon suddenly dropping the long-awaited Oblivion remake , resurrecting a 19-year-old RPG gem. Unsurprisingly, the remaster is doing serious numbers on Steam just a day after its release – but it's not the only big launch to come this week. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a stunning new indie game our own Clair Obscur review dubs "an outstanding visionary debut," is out tomorrow.

omg its like barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/TN1AFzdggcApril 22, 2025

Publisher Kepler Interactive is well aware of the game's clash with Oblivion Remastered's release, but it looks to be taking things quite well. Joking in a new post that "omg it's like Barbenheimer," Kepler shares mash-up artwork showing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's protagonists entering an Oblivion Gate. It's a combination reminiscent of the Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal memes from back in 2020.

That's not all Kepler has to say, however. Responding to the upcoming turn-based RPG's stellar reviews on Metacritic and beyond – reviews that see Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 already standing strong in a tie with Blue Prince as one of 2025's best new games – the company simply writes "teehee." Developer Sandfall Interactive also replies to the positive feedback itself, using one word of its own: "wow."

This year is certainly shaping up to be one of the biggest for RPG stans since the likes of 2023 and Baldur's Gate 3 . All we (it's me, I'm we) need now is more news regarding The Elder Scrolls 6 to come – but I don't think I'll be holding my breath.



Hoping to play the new RPG yourself? Here are our best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tips to read before diving in tomorrow.