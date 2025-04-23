Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 publisher says "omg it's like Barbenheimer" as the RPG clashes with Oblivion Remastered, and also "teehee" as it ties for the best-rated game of 2025
The new turn-based RPG releases tomorrow
As developer Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive prepare for the release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tomorrow, the studios can't help but react to how it lines up with the recent launch of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered – and how it's already soaring the charts as one of this year's best games.
Bethesda Game Studios made waves yesterday upon suddenly dropping the long-awaited Oblivion remake, resurrecting a 19-year-old RPG gem. Unsurprisingly, the remaster is doing serious numbers on Steam just a day after its release – but it's not the only big launch to come this week. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a stunning new indie game our own Clair Obscur review dubs "an outstanding visionary debut," is out tomorrow.
omg its like barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/TN1AFzdggcApril 22, 2025
Publisher Kepler Interactive is well aware of the game's clash with Oblivion Remastered's release, but it looks to be taking things quite well. Joking in a new post that "omg it's like Barbenheimer," Kepler shares mash-up artwork showing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's protagonists entering an Oblivion Gate. It's a combination reminiscent of the Animal Crossing and Doom Eternal memes from back in 2020.
teehee pic.twitter.com/yiUD73TuIiApril 23, 2025
That's not all Kepler has to say, however. Responding to the upcoming turn-based RPG's stellar reviews on Metacritic and beyond – reviews that see Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 already standing strong in a tie with Blue Prince as one of 2025's best new games – the company simply writes "teehee." Developer Sandfall Interactive also replies to the positive feedback itself, using one word of its own: "wow."
This year is certainly shaping up to be one of the biggest for RPG stans since the likes of 2023 and Baldur's Gate 3. All we (it's me, I'm we) need now is more news regarding The Elder Scrolls 6 to come – but I don't think I'll be holding my breath.
Hoping to play the new RPG yourself? Here are our best Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tips to read before diving in tomorrow.
