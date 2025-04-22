PC gamers seem happy to pay $50 for Oblivion Remastered: it's already the global top-selling game on Steam, and it came out literally 40 minutes ago

Bethesda's Oblivion Remastered stream this morning was about as shocking as a surprise party you knew was coming, but that hasn't stopped PC gamers from having their cake – minutes after the $50 action RPG upgrade was released, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered quickly disposed of Counter-Strike 2 and shot to the top of Steam's global top sellers list .

Oblivion Remastered is also out on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S; plus, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now download the game for free on either console or computer.

But it seems like, for humble Steam players, it was not a question of "where" they'd play the lusciously improved Oblivion, but a matter of "how soon" they could type in all 16 digits of their credit card numbers.

"Bought it immediately," one Reddit comment says on an already massive thread discussing how Oblivion Remastered was on Steam. "I'm praying to the divines that your internet speeds are optimal."

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered - Official Reveal

"Take my money," offers another.

"I just fell to my knees in the bread aisle," says another reverent reply .

For its part, Bethesda owner Xbox says in a press release that "if you're a longtime fan, everything you know and love is intact, and if you've never played, this is the perfect place to begin."

Oblivion Remastered features improved UI, enemy scaling, 4k resolution, glossy 60fps, and more – like breathtaking graphic upgrades thanks, in part, to studio Virtuos. Shivering Isles' purple butterflies now look like they're made of stained glass.

So it's safe to say that Steam players are thrilled with the game that has been in their lives for less than an hour. It was love at first sight, and Oblivion Remastered's Positive Steam reviews are already rolling in, with one in particular summarizing the whole phenomenon well: "Fun."