It took Oblivion Remastered a single week to become the third best-selling game of 2025 behind Assassin's Creed Shadows and Monster Hunter Wilds

Oblivion Remastered is already the third best-selling game of 2025, and that's only going by data from its first week on the market.

This is according to Circana gaming analyst Mat Piscatella (thanks, PC Gamer), going by dollar sales from Oblivion Remastered's first week on the market.

"After just one week in market (w/e 4.26) Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is already the 3rd best-selling game of 2025 in the US ($ sales) trailing only Monster Hunter: Wilds and Assassin's Creed Shadows," Piscatella said on Bluesky.

Unsurprisingly, it was also the best-selling game of that week. Although maybe that isn't such a huge surprise with the acclaimed and fast-selling JRPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 releasing during the same week.

In another Bluesky post, Piscatella said Oblivion Remastered "took the top spot on Steam US" for total weekly active users during the week that ended April 26. It took the second spot in that same category on Steam Canada, and on Xbox it was fourth, and on PlayStation it was 15th.

Of course, if this was Elder Scrolls 6 we're talking about, this data would be so insignificant that I probably wouldn't even be writing a story about it. Of course the new Elder Scrolls game is one of the year's best-selling games, I'd be thinking.

But this game came out in 2006. The fact that a simple, albeit well-made, remaster is catapulting to the list of best-selling games of the year at such a rapid pace really is testament to the Elder Scrolls series' longevity.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This Oblivion Remastered Easter egg is forcing me to confront a difficult truth about early 2010s meme culture: It was never funny, actually.