The Witcher season 4 adds John Wick star Laurence Fishburne as fan-favorite character

Laurence Fishburne is joining the cast of The Witcher season 4.

Fishburne is set to play Regis, a fan-favorite character first introduced in Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire. Per Netflix, Regis is a "world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt on his journey in Season 4."

"I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher," the actor said in a statement.

The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri as they find themselves faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons. Season 4 marks the first for Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia after Henry Cavill's season 3 exit. Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey are all confirmed to reprise their roles as Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier respectively.

Fishburne is known for starring as Morpheus in The Matrix movies, as well as The Bowery King in the John Wick franchise. The actor also had a role in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Netflix's The School for Good and Evil. He just wrapped production on Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis and is currently filming the sci-fi thriller Slingshot as well as the espionage thriller The Amateur.

The Witcher became one of the many shows whose production was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. As filming has not yet started, it's likely that The Witcher season 4 will have a 2025 release date.

