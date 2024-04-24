Ryan Gosling has a disappointing update about The Nice Guys 2 – and Angry Birds is to blame

If you're still holding on hope that we might get a sequel to The Nice Guys, Ryan Gosling (and Angry Birds) may have just gently shattered those dreams.

"So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds," Gosling told ComicBook.com . "So Angry Birds just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel."

The action-comedy stars Gosling and Russell Crowe as a private eye and a violent enforcer who team up to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl (Margaret Qualley) in '70s Los Angeles. Director Shane Black has previously voiced a desire to make a sequel, but also acknowledged that it was unlikely to happen. Released in 2016, it was up against The Angry Birds Movie at the box office, and the animated family flick went on to become the fourth highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

Next up for Gosling is another action-comedy – he stars in The Fall Guy, an adaptation of the TV show of the same name, which originally aired between 1981 and 1986. He plays past-his-prime stuntman Colt Seavers, who finds himself working on the set of his ex-girlfriend Jody's directorial debut (Emily Blunt). When the movie's lead actor, action star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing, Colt volunteers to investigate his disappearance in order to save Jody's film.

The Fall Guy arrives on the big screen on May 3. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates.