Henry Cavill's new spy action comedy gets its own Game of Thrones coffee cup moment

Henry Cavill's latest pic, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, has been hit with its Game of Thrones Coffee Cup-style error – and by that we mean there's an actual coffee cup in the shot.

One eagle-eyed Reddit user noticed a coffee cup in a promo still for the new Guy Ritchie film, which sees a 1940s Cavill having a meal aboard a ship. On the table, to the left of a wine bottle, is a coffee cup that quite literally says "coffee" several times in different fonts. Check out the error, courtesy of u/OtterShorts, below.

Back in 2019, a Starbucks coffee cup was left in a scene from season 8 episode 4, where Daenerys Targaryen is seated at a dinner table. The error went viral, with Sophie Turner joking that it must have been Kit Harrington's fault. Other coffee cup-style errors have happened throughout the years, with the most recent being a visible Apple Watch in a trailer for Netflix's One Piece.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Per the official synopsis, the spy action comedy follows Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Rory Kinnear) and a group of military officials as they hatch a plan to "neutralize Hitler's fleet of German U-boats during World War II. Made up of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, the top-secret combat unit uses unconventional techniques to battle the Nazis and change the course of the war."

Cavill stars as Gus March-Phillipps, with Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Cary Elwes.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is in theaters now. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.