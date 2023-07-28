Netflix fixes Game of Thrones-style error in One Piece trailer

Netflix has scrubbed out a Game of Thrones-style error in the new trailer for its live-action One Piece series.

In the newest trailer, a quick shot cuts to a crowd seated for Roger's execution. One of the extras is wearing what looks to be an Apple Watch (or some other smart watch variety). The fantasy series takes place in a world full of magic, whimsy, pirates, and people who get stretchy superpowers from eating fruit – so the modern-day piece of technology is a little out of place. As first pointed out by a One Piece live-action fan account, the trailer has now been updated with the removal.

The error is similar to the now infamous Game of Thrones coffee cup mistake, which involved Daenerys sitting over a Starbucks cup at Winterfell in a scene from the fourth episode of Game of Thrones' final season. The Walking Dead season 11 had a similar mistake in which an iPhone – which doesn't exist in that world – was visible in Negan's back pocket.

Netflix has removed the smartwatch worn by an extra during the Roger's execution scene. The updated One Piece Live Action Trailer can be found on their website. pic.twitter.com/ttyUJow4SnJuly 28, 2023 See more

Based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, the series was developed by showrunners Steve Maeda (Pan Am, Conviction) and Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of Shield).

The cast includes Inaki Godoy as Luffy, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, Cioma Umeala as Nojiko, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Emily Rudd as Nami.

One Piece will set sail on August 31. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.