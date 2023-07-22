Get ready, Straw Hats. Netflix has released a new trailer for their One Piece show – and series creator Eiichiro Oda has a message for you.

The Netflix series, based on the hit manga by Oda, revolves around Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his motley crew sailing the seas in the hopes of becoming King of the Pirates.

The trailer gets its sea legs underneath it almost immediately, setting up a swashbuckling adventure for Luffy as he hunts for the mythical One Piece treasure. As he heads towards the fearsome Grand Line, things get more and more perilous for the gang. The teaser shows the always-headstrong Luffy butting heads with rivals and showing off his trademark stretchy abilities.

In a letter, Oda praised the show, stating there were "no compromises" during production.

He continued, "There was so much that went into it – all of the efforts by the actors, the building of the world, and the costumes, presenting things in a way that can only be done in live action, the dialogue – and the entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself."

One of the longest running manga and anime of all time, One Piece is but the latest Japanese classic to get an adaptation on Netflix. Cowboy Bebop, Death Note, and Castlevania have all made their way to the streamer in recent years – to mixed results.

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, and Taz Skylar and is set to debut on Netflix on August 31.

