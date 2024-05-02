This Fallout TV show backpack and Pip-Boy are perfect wasteland wear, and you can preorder them both right now

If you’re a collector or cosplayer who loves Fallout, let me give you the best excuse ever to treat yourself. Sure, there has been a wave of new wasteland-inspired merch off the back of the success of the Fallout TV show but not everything can be quite as special as these screen-accurate replicas of Lucy’s Vault 33 backpack and the Pip-Boy 3000 Mk V. With pre-orders for both open right now, why not take this opportunity to deck yourself out in vault dweller swag?

Fair warning though, these are some premium pieces with some premium prices. While the Vault 33 backpack has yet to be listed on Bethesda’s US site, UK fans can preorder it at Game for £199.99 . Meanwhile, the slightly less practical but equally stunning Pip-Boy replica is available to pre-order for £199.99 in the UK and $199 in the US.

Both products are created by The Wand Company , a business which specializes in highly-detailed, electronically-enhanced replicas for fans of Pokemon, Doctor Who, and Star Trek. That eye for detail really shows in the 20-liter roll-top Vault 33 backpack, which is impressively faithful to one Lucy hauls around in the Fallout TV show . It offers more than just good looks though, it also has a 16” laptop compartment, plenty of pockets, and a fuzzy yellow blanket to tie together the Vault-Tec color scheme.

While it’s definitely a treat to have a functional, roomy backpack that’s faithful to Lucy’s on-screen equivalent, I have to admit the Pip-Boy is what’s really caught my eye. It seems to be an immense upgrade from the replica that came with the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy Edition which, in my experience, turned out to be little more than an especially flashy phone case.

(Image credit: The Wand Company)

This Pip-Boy 3000 Mk V steps things up a notch with its weathered looking metal finish, a functional FM radio and clock, and an LCD screen that displays a recreation of the in-show Pip-Boy UI. When you’re not sporting it on your wrist vault-dweller style, it also comes with a display stand that basically transforms the Pip-Boy into the world’s nerdiest bedside clock.



The release date for the Vault 33 backpack ordered from Game is September 2024, whereas you can expect your Pip-Boy to arrive in January 2025. What a way to start the new year, huh?

