WandaVision's Agatha spin-off confirms release date and FINAL title, as it becomes clear the Marvel show really was trolling us all along

Yes, Marvel was trolling us with all those changes to the title of WandaVision's Agatha-centric spin-off series. Fortunately now, though, it's decided to stop playing silly buggers and reveal its official name, and turns out... it was Agatha All Along.

The studio also confirmed when the Disney Plus show will premiere, kicking off with two episodes dropping at once on September 18 – almost three years after it was first announced.

Kathryn Hahn will, of course, be reprising her Emmy-winning role as the titular witch Agatha Harkness, and will be joined on screen by franchise newbies Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, and Aubrey Plaza. Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield, who were in WandaVision, are also returning.

For now, plot details are being kept under wraps, but attendees of Disney's Upfront presentation were treated to a sneak peek at the show, which may or may not be a musical, giving us a taste of what we can expect. According to Scarlet Witch Updates on Twitter, the teaser opened with Agatha... as a detective trying to solve a murder.

She glances at a list of dates and sees a familiar name next to October 13: "W. Maximoff." (It's kind of hard to pin down when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place exactly, but could that be when Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda collapsed Mount Wundagore on top of herself, destroying the Darkhold? Or something else entirely?)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"That witch is gone, leaving you in a distorted spell," Plaza's character says, suddenly appearing in the scene. "Claw your way out."

Later, Agatha is seen having escaped Wanda's "prison", and trying to assemble her own group of broomstick donners. "What witch in her right mind would join Agatha Harkness' coven?" LuPone's character says. Agatha gasps and replies, "I'm not looking for right-minded witches."

"It was very important to [head writer Jac Schaeffer] and Mary Livanos, our producer, that there be minimal CGI so there's very little that is not practical magic. That was a very exciting thing to set up, that we were like able to prove again and again we could do it," Hahn told Deadline. "Sets are incredible … it just felt delicious. It was a very immersive experience."

"Everybody on the creative end were at the top of their game," LuPone added. "I was telling somebody about the Witches' Road how absolutely beautiful, we burst into tears when we got on the set and we saw the actual Witches' Road. It's gorgeous to look at on top of being a fantastic story. It looks like a $100 million movie."

When we last saw Agatha, she'd been "trapped" in her Agnes persona by Wanda/Scarlet Witch. Her misery, presumably, doesn't last long, though. "Who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me," Hahn teased to TV Line when asked whether the show will spawn another 'Agatha All Along'-type ditty.

Agatha All Along is set to premiere on Disney Plus in Winter 2023/2024. While we wait, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way throughout the rest of this year and beyond.